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Sad Robot Music ft. Dam-Funk
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Sad Robot Music ft. Dam-Funk

This week Jeff Weiss and MC Nocando explore the e…
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POW MAG

This week Jeff Weiss and MC Nocando explore the epidemic of Sad Robot Music. The duo talk about Kanye West being the Christopher Columbus of the Sad Robot, how T-Pain branched the Sad Robot into R&B, and ask who will kill the Sad Robot. Dam-Funk, the ambassador of modern Funk stops by to talk about the origin of Funk, what lead him to the Funk, which artists are funky, and plays some tracks of his latest EP “I Don’t Wanna Be A Star!”

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