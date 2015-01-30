Shots Fired Episode 85: SPEAK!

Last fall, the charismatic hair god from the Moreno Valley, Speak! came through the Cosmic Zoo to chop it up with Nocando and Jeff about Suga Free, hip-hop's messiah complex, hookers in Tijuana, the San Fernando Valley, the categories on XVideo, the online music peanut gallery, and what it means to "make it" in the music industry. Once you listen to this episode, you won't ever need to go to summer school or grad school. You can just play it for the administrators and they'll give you a diploma. But first get a copy of SPEAK'S! Sexquest EPs on Bandcamp. Available now. http://momporn.bandcamp.com/album/sex-quest-ep
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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