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The 22 2-Step Ft. Salva
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The 22 2-Step Ft. Salva

Producer Paul Salva and rapper Marcel Carrion joi…
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Producer Paul Salva and rapper Marcel Carrion join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to discuss the greatest and worse dance songs in rap history. They talk about Rapper’s Delight, Planet Rock, Egyptian Lover, 2 Live Crew, N.W.A’s “Panic Zone,” Good Vibrations, Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is In The Heart,” The Jungle Brothers, Technotronic, The Dogs’ “You Mama’s On Crack Rock,” Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control,” Kanye West’s “Stronger,” The Black Eyed Peas, and Azealia Banks. The guys also talk about Hip house, G-funk, the rise of trap music, and of course the Harlem shake. Plus, Jeff tells us about going to a porn star attended funeral. Don’t go into a K-hole!

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