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Shots Fired Podcast
The Dub Anniversary of The Chronic Ft. Ben Westhoff (Music Editor, LA Weekly) & Marcel Carreon
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The Dub Anniversary of The Chronic Ft. Ben Westhoff (Music Editor, LA Weekly) & Marcel Carreon

Ben Westhoff (LA Weekly Music Editor) and rapper …
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Ben Westhoff (LA Weekly Music Editor) and rapper Marcel Carrion join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to celebrate the dub anniversary of the classic West-Coast album The Chronic. The guys discuss what the album means to them, the cultural impact it had on fashion, and the never ending quotable lines such as that “Deeez Nuuuts.” They also talk about the iconic ”Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” video, how the album captured the reality of L.A. after the riots, and why some people still don’t like it.

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