POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
Shots Fired Podcast
The Indie Episode Ft. Milo & Jonwayne
0:00
-1:10:21

The Indie Episode Ft. Milo & Jonwayne

<div>Stones Throw rapper Jonwayne &amp; Hellfyre …
POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

Stones Throw rapper Jonwayne & Hellfyre Club rapper Milo join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about everything independent. Milo and Jonwayne discuss being influenced by independent rappers such as MF DOOM & Open Mike Eagle, the benefits of being on an independent label, and the pros and cons of coming up in the digital age of rap music. Also, Nocando tells us a funny Australia story, we learn why gangsters love Dragon Ball Z, and we are treated to some music from Jonwayne & Milo.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture