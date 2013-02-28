The Indie Episode Ft. Milo & Jonwayne

Stones Throw rapper Jonwayne & Hellfyre Club rapper Milo join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to talk about everything independent. Milo and Jonwayne discuss being influenced by independent rappers such as MF DOOM & Open Mike Eagle, the benefits of being on an independent label, and the pros and cons of coming up in the digital age of rap music. Also, Nocando tells us a funny Australia story, we learn why gangsters love Dragon Ball Z, and we are treated to some music from Jonwayne & Milo.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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