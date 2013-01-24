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The Motherland Ft. Femi Kuti
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The Motherland Ft. Femi Kuti

This week Jeff Weiss and MC Nocando explore the c…
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This week Jeff Weiss and MC Nocando explore the connection between Hip-Hop and African music. The duo talk about the history of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, rappers who have sampled Fela Kuti songs, and finally play a Wale track. Legendary Afrobeat star Femi Kuti stops by to discuss the formation of Afrobeat, how he now must find a balance between Facebook, Twitter, and practicing his instruments, and the Afrobeat influence on Hip-Hop.

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