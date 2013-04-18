Rapper/podcaster Intuition & Grantland writer Alex Pappademas join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about what if scenarios. They talk about what if Biggie were still alive, The D.O.C. never damaged his larynx, Death Row signed Freestyle Fellowship, Ice Cube never left N.W.A, rappers get into performing musicals, Max B never went to jail, Big Pun were still alive, 50 Cent never got shot 9 times, RZA’s basement in Staten Island did not flood, and 2pac were still alive. Plus, Jeff & Nocando take a look at DMX reuniting with his son. Be sure to call and ask us questions at (424) 216-6230.
What If? Ft. Intuition and Grantland's Alex Pappademas
Rapper/podcaster Intuition & Grantland writer…
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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