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What If? Ft. Intuition and Grantland's Alex Pappademas
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What If? Ft. Intuition and Grantland's Alex Pappademas

Rapper/podcaster Intuition &amp; Grantland writer…
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Rapper/podcaster Intuition & Grantland writer Alex Pappademas join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about what if scenarios. They talk about what if Biggie were still alive, The D.O.C. never damaged his larynx, Death Row signed Freestyle Fellowship, Ice Cube never left N.W.A, rappers get into performing musicals, Max B never went to jail, Big Pun were still alive, 50 Cent never got shot 9 times, RZA’s basement in Staten Island did not flood, and 2pac were still alive. Plus, Jeff & Nocando take a look at DMX reuniting with his son. Be sure to call and ask us questions at (424) 216-6230.

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