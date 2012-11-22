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White Rappers Ft. House Shoes & Busdriver
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White Rappers Ft. House Shoes & Busdriver

Detroit DJ/producer House Shoes and LA rapper Bus…
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Detroit DJ/producer House Shoes and LA rapper Busdriver join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss white rappers. The guys talk about the origins of the white rapper with Blondie, Beastie Boys being the white Run-DMC, 3rd Bass dissing Vanilla Ice, rapping actors, and Eminem’s long lasting impact. They also explain why white rappers getting a co-sign is important, describe what differentiates white rappers and black rappers, and vent on why certain white rappers get to places that they don’t deserve.

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