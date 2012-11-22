White Rappers Ft. House Shoes & Busdriver

Detroit DJ/producer House Shoes and LA rapper Busdriver join MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss this week to discuss white rappers. The guys talk about the origins of the white rapper with Blondie, Beastie Boys being the white Run-DMC, 3rd Bass dissing Vanilla Ice, rapping actors, and Eminem’s long lasting impact. They also explain why white rappers getting a co-sign is important, describe what differentiates white rappers and black rappers, and vent on why certain white rappers get to places that they don’t deserve.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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