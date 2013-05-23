WorldStarHipHop: Q

WorldStarHipHop.com gets around 4-6 million hits a day. Q is the man behind this juggernaut of a website and joins MC Nocando & Jeff Weiss to talk about his early beginnings selling mixtapes online with DJ Whoo Kid, where he got his inspiration to make WorldStar a central hub for entertainment, when WorldStar started getting huge, which is the highest trafficked video, how rappers can get on WorldStar, criticisms the site has received from the fight videos, and the future ventures of WorldStarHipHop. Be sure to get a copy of Jeff’s new book “2pac vs. Biggie: An Illustrated History of Rap’s Greatest Battle,” check out Nocando’s mixtape “Tits ‘N Explosions” at http://hellfyreclub.bandcamp.com/, and fire shots of your own by calling us at (424) 216-6230! Also, come to a live taping of Shots Fired, next Thursday, May 30 at Lot 1 in Echo Park. 8 p.m. 1533 W. Sunset Blvd. Featuring guests Evan McGarvey, co-author of 2Pac Vs. Biggie: Rap's Greatest Battle, and 2Pac's mentor and first manager, Leila Steinberg.